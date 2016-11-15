

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Digital (GE) announced it has acquired ServiceMax, a leader in cloud-based field service management solutions, for $915 million.



The acquisition provides GE Digital with enhanced capabilities to advance its Industrial Internet vision.



ServiceMax's platform provides a full suite of applications, including inventory and parts logistics, scheduling and workforce optimization, and work order management.



The acquisition of ServiceMax is expected to close in January, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.



