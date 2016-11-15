NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 14, 2016) - When estate jewelry auctioneer "Joseph DuMouchelle "holds its last auction of the year on November 17, it will include a dazzling array of hues in colored diamonds and other colored gems. Among the top lots in the holiday sale are a 6.64-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond in an oval cut, a 1.06-carat fancy pink diamond ring accented with pink diamonds, a 24.55-carat unheated Burmese ruby ring and a 3.42-carat unheated Kashmir sapphire Art Deco ring.

"The colored diamonds and stones in this sale are stunning not only for their fancy hues, they are also natural," says president and auctioneer Joseph DuMouchelle. "We are committed to selling high-quality, non-heated, natural gems, which have proven time and again to retain their values."

Joseph DuMouchelle will be previewing the sale Tuesday, November 15th and Wednesday, November 16th in New York from 11 am to 5 pm at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About Joseph DuMouchelle

"Joseph DuMouchelle is an estate jewelry and art auction house that specializes in the sales of important gemstones and signed jewelry, either through auction or private sale. With more than 20 years of experience and a 90-year-old family legacy of expertise in art, antiques and auction, Joseph DuMouchelle has become a preeminent force in the estate jewelry industry. The company's locations in New York City; Birmingham, Michigan; and Palm Beach, FL, as well as frequent travel to clients around the world has helped the auction house to uncover and find rare and important goods. Joseph" DuMouchelle, G.G., President," has been in the auction industry for more than 30 years and is a third generation auctioneer. He is a Graduate Gemologist, G.I.A., and has A.S.A. and I.S.A. training and education. Mr. DuMouchelle is an industry expert in the evaluation and appraisal of jewelry, gems, fine art, antiques and personal property and as an auctioneer, Mr. DuMouchelle has been personally involved in the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of personal property. He lectures to many international, national and local professional groups and organizations each year and is considered one of the leaders in his industry. He donates his expertise and hundreds of hours as an auctioneer for numerous charitable organizations.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14540tn-cd9b2c2951fca32da69d1bf343a5cbe5.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14617tn-93e3883c08918f8591a80da14b807d35.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14539tn-4257c71f585fac0f9b0440ab5804c6ee.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14537tn-655823e60c9e8b2a9a2ca012268a9cea.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14579tn-9fb0b4ab66bc9ac1a50efd310d768d56.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/14/11G122023/Images/14529tn-b0d563b3471caad5b0e91a977a616354.jpg

Shannon Adducci

shannonadducci@gmail.com