NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 15, 2016) - After its announcement almost two months ago, Google Wifi has finally hit the market and is available for preorder at B&H Photo for just $129. It is the first wireless router from the tech giant, which promises wall-to-wall coverage and a unique Network Assist feature that uses logic to optimize connections.

Google Wifi sports a sleek, simple design and is roughly the size of two hockey pucks stacked on top of each other. It is available as a 1-pack ($129) that covers a small apartment up to 1500 square feet or a 3-pack ($299) that covers up to 4500 square feet. The 3-pack includes Network Assist, an innovative feature that automatically connects a device to the closest access point. With Network Assist, network congestion is improved and users can walk freely around their homes without getting disconnected or losing signal strength.

Additionally, the wireless system also comes with a free mobile app that gives admins clear control over the network. It has built-in parental control which can pause and resume internet connection to any device with the push of a button. Google says that additional parental control features will come in a software update.

Google Wifi Product Highlights

802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards

Dual-Band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Frequencies

AC1200 2x2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi

2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

TX Beamforming

Bluetooth Smart Ready

WPA2-PSK Encryption

Automatic Security Updates

512MB RAM / 4GB Flash Storage

710 MHz Quad-Core CPU

Google Wifi uses dual-band technology (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies) and supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi network standards. Each band features AC1200 2X2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi and TX Beamforming technology, which gives multiple devices optimal wireless connections. The system also offers Bluetooth Smart Ready technology, which makes it easy for Bluetooth devices to connect directly to the network. Finally, with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, Google Wifi can support wired connections over both WAN and LAN. It plugs into the wall with a standard USB-C charging cable.

For shoppers seeking a simple, effective solution to wireless networking, Google Wifi is a terrific option.

Google Wifi 1-pack

Google Wifi 3-pack

