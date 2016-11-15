

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) on Tuesday reported a first-half loss before tax of 5.39 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 149 million euros.



Loss after tax was 5 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 2.34 billion euros. Basic loss per share was 18.38 cents, compared to loss of 9.43 cents a year ago.



The latest results were hurt by a non-cash impairment of 5.0 billion euros, net of tax, relating to Indian business. This was driven by lower projected cash flows within business plan as a result of increased competition in the market.



Adjusted profit before tax was 1.27 billion euros, compared to profit of 1.52 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.08 cents, compared to 3.50 cents a year ago.



EBITDA dropped 1.7 percent from last year to 7.91 billion euros.



Group revenue for the first half of the year fell 3.9% to 27.05 billion euros from 28.15 billion euros last year, primarily due to foreign exchange movements, with Group organic service revenue growing 2.3%.



The overall performance has been modestly ahead of expectations. Europe is performing ahead of plan, however competitive intensity in India has increased.



Further, the company company now expects full-year organic EBITDA growth of 3-6%, equivalent to 15.7 billion euros to 16.1 billion euros of EBITDA at guidance foreign exchange rates. This is slightly narrower than the 15.7 billion euros to 16.2 billion euros range originally envisaged.



Vittorio Colao, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Overall, we expect to sustain our underlying performance in the second half of the year and remain on track to meet our full-year objectives despite macroeconomic uncertainties.'



Further, the Board is recommending an interim dividend per share of 4.74 euro cents, up 1.9% year-on-year.



