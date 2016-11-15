

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) Tuesday reported loss before tax for the six-month period of 95 million pounds, compared with a profit of 707.9 million last year, mainly due to the valuation deficit. Loss per share totaled 12.1 pence versus profit per share of 89.3 pence a year ago.



Revenue profit, a measure of underlying pre-tax profit, was 192.5 million pounds, up 4.5 percent from 184.2 million pounds last year. On an adjusted basis, profit per share rose 4.7 percent to 24.3 pence.



Net rental income for the six months slid to 298.1 million pounds from 304.8 million pounds recorded last year.



In addition, the company announced a first-half dividend of 17.9 pence, an increase of 9.8 percent.



