

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported profit before tax of 11.1 million pounds for the 6 months to 30 September 2016 compared to a loss of 7.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity holders of the parent was 9.0 million pounds compared to a loss of 5.2 million pounds. Profit per share was 0.7 pence compared to a loss of 0.4 pence.



First-half adjusted profit before tax decreased year-over-year to 21.9 million pounds from 22.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.4 pence compared to 1.2 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 2.56 billion pounds from 2.44 billion pounds, prior year. Group revenue declined 1.0% in constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX