

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway economy expanded for third consecutive quarter in the three months to September, but at a slower pace, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent after a 0.4 percent expansion in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast 0.3 percent growth.



Overall Norway GDP declined 0.5 percent after a flat outcome in the previous quarter. The fall was in line with economists' expectations.



The decline in the value added in manufacturing and mining continued, while activity improved in food and commodity-based industries and also in the services sector. Meanwhile, value added in petroleum activities and ocean transport decreased.



Household consumption was broadly unchanged, while government spending increased. Gross fixed capital formation grew though petroleum investments declined. Investments rose with housing investments continuing steady growth.



Exports of traditional merchandise declined, while those of services improved. Employment growth remained weak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX