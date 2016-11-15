LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that Technology Trust has transformed its customer experience and improved business efficiencies with NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact centre platform.

Technology Trust was established to make it easier for the third sector to access technology and software, bridging the gap between charities with restricted budgets and software companies willing to donate their products, and now serves over 22,000 charities across the UK. The registered charity wanted to extend the flexibility and features of cloud contact centre technology to its customer service team in order to improve efficiencies and reduce operating costs.

Technology Trust selected NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution, a contact centre and inside sales platform with Salesforce integration, which is designed to scale as rapidly as the business and deliver sales and service excellence. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

Since implementation, Technology Trust has increased efficiencies, is offering a better customer service experience and has access to data to drive successful decision making. Furthermore:

It has increased the number of calls it handles by 50 percent, now making 15,000 each year

Customer service satisfaction is up to 93 percent

Call abandonment rates are at less than one percent

"Over the last eight years our programme has grown to about five times the size, but we've only gone from having three people to six", said Richard Cooper, director of programmes at Technology Trust. "We now have a true cloud system which has delivered maximum flexibility at minimum price, while improving our business efficiencies and customer experience. It still surprises people on the other end of the phone when we know who they are before they even begin talking!"

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "We're delighted to see that Technology Trust has experienced so much success with ContactWorld. Our technology has helped the charity go from handling ten thousand to 15 thousand calls each year, while adding just one new agent and serving customers in the best way possible".

