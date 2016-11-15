"Experiential advertising plays with consumer expectations and offers the kind of surprises that consumers could never have imagined in earlier eras of advertising," says Matthew Cutone, Founder and President/CEO of Horizon Display. "Besides driving brand awareness, it offers the potential to drive ROI in more direct ways. The 13 experiential campaigns we featured in our picture book vary by goals and scope, but they all have one thing in common: They created an impact that resonated with consumers."

For more information about this picture book or the services that Horizon Display offers, visit the company's website at www.horizondisplay.com.

About Horizon Display

Horizon Display believes that interactive technology is more than just a fad: It's at the precipice of a revolution in marketing, retail, and business on a global level. Interactivity is paramount in the shift toward extraordinary customer experience. At Horizon, we believe our workplace ought to be where we dream about our futures and strive to make those dreams come true. It shouldn't be easy. It takes dedication to self-development, an intensity that can't be stifled, and the initiative to make things happen. We seek opportunities to wow our customers with an unexpected level of response; we bring insight that helps them achieve their objectives. They, in turn, help us find our calling. For more information, visit www.horizondisplay.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/15/11G122111/Images/13_experiential_marketing_campaigns-900b9e7a8ef2bf08a0636720ceb97e87.jpg

Contact info:



Casey Dubbs

Horizon Display

949.454.4620

