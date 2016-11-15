Regulatory News:

SEQR, a subsidiary of Nasdaq Stockholm-listed Seamless (STO:SEAM), is launching a peer-to-peer money transfer solution that enables users to instantly transfer money to each other regardless of where they are in the world. The service is now being rolled out for SEQR users in 14 countries.

The solution is automatically available for those who download SEQR.

"We will be the first operator in Europe to introduce this peer-to-peer service internationally. In a single stroke, our European users across 14 countries can send each other money instantly regardless of where they are in the world. We believe that there is the same level of interest in the rest of Europe for peer-to-peer money transfer as has proven to be the case in Sweden," says Annika Blomé, COO of Seamless.

Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Ireland, Austria and the UK are the countries that will be given this new possibility to transfer money between SEQR users.

About Seqr

Seqr, the standard way to pay, developed by Seamless, is a safe, fast and easy way to pay by mobile. The only thing the user needs is the Seqr app to scan a QR code or tap on the NFC terminal. Globally, over 30 million contactless card terminals now accept Seqr.

The low investment and transaction fees for merchants and among others ensure that Seqr is the most widely used mobile payment solution in Europe.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161114006761/en/

Contacts:

SEQR

Annika Blomé, COO

Tel. +46 725 08 98 09