Silver Spring and Kamstrup Collaboration Aims to Help Utilities Drive More Rapid Deployment Through Integrated Smart Energy Solutions in EMEA, LATAM and Asia Pacific

Today at European Utility Week, Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) announced the signing of a new development agreement with Kamstrup A/S, a global supplier of intelligent metering solutions for energy and water consumption owned by Danish energy company OK. Silver Spring and Kamstrup will integrate Silver Spring's standards-based IPv6 Gen5 platform and Kamstrup's OMNIPOWER electric meter series to help increase speed to market for smart energy solutions in EMEA, LATAM and Asia Pacific.

"We were drawn to Kamstrup's experience in understanding the challenges facing the power utility industry in different regions, and their triangulation on customers, production and development to enable rapid innovation," said Eric Dresselhuys, Co-Founder and EVP of Global Development, Silver Spring Networks. "We look forward to working with Kamstrup to expand on our mission to connect things that matter the most."

"Like Kamstrup, Silver Spring believes that it is important to take a holistic approach to the entire value chain in order to more rapidly deliver customized solutions," said Hans Peter Kyk, General Sales Manager, Kamstrup. "Building on each of our own successes, we are excited to develop joint solutions with a company that has a track record like Silver Spring to meet the growing demands for intelligent energy solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. This collaboration is part of our partner strategy of providing modular and interoperable solutions from meters to analytics."

Silver Spring's Gen5 platform is the company's fifth generation platform for the Internet of Important Things™, offering speeds up to 2.4 Mbps, simultaneous mesh communication on both sub-Gigahertz and 2.4 GHz frequencies, integration of 4G LTE communications, and industry-leading performance, reliability, security and scalability. Kamstrup's OMNIPOWER series provides standard IEC1107 and DLMS interfaces, wide temperature range, load profiling, built-in disconnect and prepayment, and tamper proof and magnetic immunity for residential single-phase and three-phase meters, and commercial industrial CT meters.

Silver Spring has more than 24 million enabled devices delivered, and is working with leading smart energy and utilities providers and smart cities on five continents. With more than 6.4 million electric meters and 5.1 million water and heat meters sold, Kamstrup aims to bring intelligent meters to homes around the world. With one of the industry's leading partner ecosystems, the open, standards-based Silver Spring IPv6 network offers customers choice and support across a broad range of intelligent device players.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things™ by reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities, and companies on five continents use the company's cost-effective, high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 24.9 million devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring Networks' customers include Baltimore Gas Electric, CitiPower Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power Light, Pacific Gas Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more, visit www.ssni.com.

About Kamstrup

Kamstrup is a world-leading supplier of energy and water metering solutions. Our solutions support utilities and are also applied in properties with individual metering. For 70 years, we have delivered reliable, cost-effective ways to measure and manage energy and water consumption worldwide. By anticipating our customers' challenges, we enable them to run a better business and inspire smarter, more responsible solutions for the communities they serve. Our solutions include consumption meters, smart metering systems, hosting and services, analytics and smart grid applications. All products are produced with the highest certifications for environmental safety and quality in our automated production facilities in Denmark.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Silver Spring Networks' expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to statements regarding the scope, benefits, and timing of Silver Spring's engagement with Kamstrup, as wells as the performance and capabilities of Silver Spring's Gen5 networking and data platform. Statements including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or "future" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Spring Networks' documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Silver Spring Networks as of the date hereof. Silver Spring Networks assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

