sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 15.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,539 Euro		+0,089
+0,66 %
WKN: A1T6SN ISIN: US82817Q1031 Ticker-Symbol: 9SI 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,529
13,725
09:02
13,515
13,705
09:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS INC13,539+0,66 %