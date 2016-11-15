Quintiq, a Dassault Systèmes company and global leader in supply chain planning and optimization (SCP&O), announced today that its software has been selected to improve Hager Group's demand forecasting process globally.

Founded in 1955, Hager Group is a leading supplier of solutions and services for electrical installations in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Ranging from energy distribution through cable management and wiring accessories to building automation and security systems, its products are sold in 129 countries with a turnover of €1.9 billion in 2015.

Hager Group wishes to continuously improve its forecasting processes and reduce its inventory of finished goods and raw materials, while ensuring best-in-class customer service. This led Hager Group and Quintiq to come together to improve demand forecasting of 60,000 products across 30 market segments.

"Hager Group has been working on demand planning for many years. This enabled us to write a complete and precise blueprint that outlined all our requirements. Quintiq was selected for our needs because they were able to provide a globally satisfactory answer to every expectation," said Bruno Regnier, Supply Chain manager at Hager Group.

With respect to the sales inventory and operations process (SIOP) of Hager Group, a central planning team provides a global sales projection, which is later enriched by local demand planners responsible for each market segment. This collaborative process is expected to enable Hager Group to achieve 90 percent forecast accuracy.

Quintiq will support Hager Group at each stage of the SIOP process. Quintiq technology will automatically detect patterns and trends from historical data, while managing the effect of events such as promotions and holidays. It will allow all stakeholders to adjust the forecast at any level of the product and market hierarchy in real time, all the way down to a major customer's level. Quintiq will also support the Hager Group strategy of continuous innovation, by automatically managing the introduction of new products. The solution will automate the product lifecycle management by considering product replacements as well as evolutions in their bill of material (BOM).

"We are counting on Quintiq not only to manage statistical calculations on a large data range, but also for its extended simulation capacities," added Bruno Regnier. "This allows us to further stimulate the collaborative atmosphere between all teams and achieve a better forecast quality".

While Hager Group already has an advanced SIOP process in place, I am very pleased that they chose Quintiq as a partner," said Henri Beringer, business unit director of Quintiq France. "Quintiq will enable Hager Group to improve the quality and stability of their forecast, thanks to precise measures and transparency on the company's KPIs. Quintiq will lead Hager Group to a new level of collaboration."

About Hager Group

Hager Group is a leading provider of solutions and services for electrical installations in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Its range of solutions and services extends from energy distribution to cable management and from security systems to building automation.

As an independent family-owned and family-run company based in Blieskastel, Germany, Hager Group is one of the industry's innovation leaders. 11,650 employees generate sales of around €1.9 billion. Components and solutions are produced at 28 locations around the globe and customers in 129 countries all over the world trust in them.

About Quintiq

Every business has its supply chain planning puzzles. Some of those puzzles are large. Some are complex. Some seem impossible to solve. Since 1997, Quintiq has been solving each of those puzzles using a single supply chain planning optimization software platform. Today, approximately 12,000 users in over 80 countries rely on Quintiq software to plan and optimize workforces, logistics and production. Part of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), Quintiq has headquarters in the Netherlands and the USA, and offices around the world.

