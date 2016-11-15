

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia Corp. (NOK) set key financial and strategic targets at Capital Markets Day 2016. The company said it will remain focused on flawlessly executing its 1.2 billion euros cost saving program.



President and CEO Rajeev Suri said at the company's Capital Markets Day event in Barcelona that the pace of change at Nokia has accelerated since the last investor event in 2014, with the company now bigger, stronger and more agile, bolstered especially by the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.



Nokia targets to grow net sales for Nokia's Networks business faster over the long-term than its primary addressable market through continued industry leadership and disciplined expansion and diversification to adjacent markets. Nokia's primary addressable market size is approximately 113 billion euros in 2016, and is expected to have a 5-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 1%. Nokia's adjacent addressable market size is approximately 18 billion euros in 2016, and is expected to have a 5-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 13%.



Nokia expects cash outflows related to taxes to continue at approximately 400 million euros annually until Nokia's deferred tax assets have been fully utilized.



Nokia targets to maintain total cash and other liquid assets at approximately 30% of its annual net sales over time.



Nokia targets to deliver an earnings-based growing dividend. Nokia targets to grow the dividend by distributing approximately 40% to 70% of non-IFRS EPS, taking into account Nokia's cash position and expected cash flow generation.



For 2016, Nokia targets to propose a dividend of 0.17 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval in 2017.



Nokia expects net sales for Nokia's Networks business to decline in line with its primary addressable market in full year 2017.



Nokia expects operating margin for Nokia's Networks business in full year 2017 to be in the range of 8% to 10%.



Nokia expects annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing to grow to a run rate of approximately 950 million euros by the end of 2016. License agreements which currently contribute approximately 150 million euros to the annualized net sales run rate are set to expire before the end of 2016. If it does not renew these license agreements, nor sign any new licensing agreements, the annualized net sales run rate for patent and brand licensing would be approximately 800 million euros in early 2017, with approximately 30% of the global smartphone market, by value, under license.



Nokia expects total net sales from Digital Health and Digital Media to grow year-on-year in full year 2017, primarily influenced by increased consumer adoption of our Digital Health and Digital Media products.



Nokia expects its free cash flow in 2016, 2017 and 2018 to be affected by cash outflows related to its EUR 1.2 billion cost savings program and network equipment swaps. Consequently, Nokia's free cash flow is expected to be clearly negative in full year 2016, slightly positive in full year 2017 and clearly positive in full year 2018.



Nokia targets approximately 1.2 billion euros of total annual cost savings in full year 2018 compared to the combined non-IFRS operating costs of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent for full year 2015, excluding Nokia Technologies. Nokia expects about 800 million euros of the cost savings to come from operating expenses and approximately 400 million euros from cost of sales.



Under this cost savings program, restructuring and associated charges are expected to total approximately 1.7 billion euros, of which approximately 640 million euros was recorded as of third-quarter 2016. Nokia expects approximately 700 million euros of the total restructuring and associated charges to be recorded in full year 2016, approximately 800 million euros to be recorded in full year 2017, and approximately EUR 200 million to be recorded in full year 2018. This is an update to the earlier guidance commentary for expected restructuring and associated charges to total approximately 1.2 billion euros.



Related restructuring and associated cash outflows are expected to total approximately 2.15 billion euros, of which approximately 280 euros million was recorded as of third-quarter 2016. Nokia expects approximately EUR 500 million of the total restructuring and associated cash outflows to be recorded in full year 2016, approximately 700 million euros to be recorded in full year 2017, approximately 500 million euros to be recorded in full year 2018, and approximately 450 million euros of cash outflows in full year 2019 and beyond. This is an update to the earlier guidance commentary for expected restructuring and associated cash outflows to total approximately 1.65 billion euros.



The updated guidance commentary for restructuring and associated charges and cash outflows is primarily related to plans to mitigate the more challenging than expected market environment with additional transformation initiatives.



Nokia expects to record approximately 900 million euros of network equipment swaps in total. The charges and related cash outflows are expected to be recorded as follows: approximately EUR 300 million in full year 2016, approximately 300 million euros in full year 2017, and approximately 300 million euros in full year 2018.



Nokia expects cash outflows related to taxes to be approximately 400 million euros in full year 2017 and 2018. The cash tax amount may vary depending on profit levels in different jurisdictions and the amount of license income potentially subject to withholding tax.



Nokia expects capital expenditures to be approximately 500 million euros in full year 2017, primarily attributable to capital expenditures by Nokia's Networks business.



