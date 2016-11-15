Italian luxury men's fashion house modernizes its talent initiatives to better recruit, develop and manage its people

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that Canali, an Italian luxury menswear brand, is implementing Cornerstone's unified talent management suite to better recruit, develop and manage its people. Cornerstone will provide Canali with advanced technology for designing a tailor-made talent management solution with the same care and detail that goes into the elegant suits and luxury menswear for which they are known.

Canali was founded in 1934 with a creative vision for men's haute couture that few have been able to rival. Employing state-of-the-art production techniques, highly specialized personnel and only the best quality textiles, Canali's unmatched design and thoughtful craftsmanship have made it a favored brand across the globe. Canali employs today nearly 1,800 people across Europe, the United States, Hong Kong and China.

Canali selected Cornerstone's software, including solutions for recruiting, learning and development, performance management, and compensation management, to help the organization manage human resource processes for its highly diverse workforce through a single platform.

Cornerstone's unified talent management suite enables organizations such as Canali to easily manage every aspect of the employee lifecycle. From finding the right talent, training new hires, and engaging employees with a targeted learning and development experience, to providing continuous performance feedback and rewarding top performers, Cornerstone helps to boost productivity, automate processes and drive bottom-line results.

Comments on the News

"Canali is a company with a strong tradition and identity that wants to protect and project into the future its legacy of expertise. The organizational development processes therefore must be guarded with great care for this purpose. A technology partner like Cornerstone is the right one to support the company in the whole area of people management," said Matteo Bondavalli, group HR and organization director for Canali.

"We are honored to be working alongside Canali, one of the most distinguished and revered luxury men's fashion brands in the world, to help them implement a unified approach to talent management," said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Cornerstone OnDemand. "By managing all of their talent management processes in Cornerstone's unified platform, Canali will be equipped with an innovative, cutting-edge software solution that will provide its workforce with the tools and resources they need to succeed now and in the future."

About Canali

Canali has been a paradigm of tailor-made Italian luxury and men's elegance for more than 80 years. Since 1934, it has been promoting the values of Made in Italy excellence through its artisanal know-how, creating sartorial masterpieces of exceptional wearability and comfort in a perfect balance of elements that blends culture and history with style and taste. The Canali Tailoring Principle uses innovation to achieve aesthetic perfection, continuously renewing its styles with a meticulous attention to detail and the use of premium fabrics. For a truly personalized experience, Canali offers the Su Misura service, which combines the expertise of our Made-to-Measure specialists and the artistry of our master tailors to create distinctive suits, jackets, trousers and shirts from the finest materials, all handcrafted in Italy. A family-run company now in its third generation, Canali is a modern-day design and manufacturing group with its own production centers all located in Italy and more than 1,800 employees worldwide. In addition to its 250 boutiques, a number that continues to grow, the brand can also be found in over 1,000 retail stores in more than 100 countries across the globe.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software. The company's solutions help organizations realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company's solutions are used by more than 2,800 clients worldwide, spanning nearly 28 million users across 191 countries and 42 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

