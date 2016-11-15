FC Ifeanyi Ubah Appoints iGamingSports.com to Help Promote Nigerian Football to the World

LONDON, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Newly crowned 2016 Federation Cup winners, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, has selected the UK-based agency iGamingSports.com, to help them raise the international profile of Nigerian club football.

The appointment comes after iGamingSports.com helped broker the partnership between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and West Ham United, in a move that saw the club become the Hammers' first ever Nigerian Football Partner, and has already seen the launch of a number of key initiatives designed to improve coaching, skills and grassroots football in Nigeria.

"There isn't a footballing talent pool in the world that's deeper than Nigeria," said Peter Stephenson OBE, Managing Consultant for Africa & Asia at iGamingSports.com and the former First Secretary to the British High Commission in Nigeria. "Couple that with the levels of drive and ambition that have been exemplified at FC Ifeanyi Ubah, and you have a potent combination that could be incredibly exciting on the global footballing stage."

With a roster of current Nigerian stars in the EPL - such as Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel and Isaac Success - Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, owner of FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Managing Director/CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd, still believes there is work to be done.

"We want to raise the game and increase opportunities for our Nigerian youngsters," said Dr Ubah. "Every boy and girl in Nigeria that aspires to play football must to be given the opportunity and we want to show the world that the domestic football in Nigeria is very much on the up. Our partnerships with West Ham United and iGamingSports.com provide us with the tools to learn from the best, and are a catalyst to enhancing awareness of our wonderful national game in Nigeria."

"We're privileged that FC Ifeanyi Ubah has chosen us to represent them and excited to show what Nigerian football has to offer," said Peter. "It's time to tell the world that Africa has arrived.'

- ENDS -

Issued by Rum Doodle PR on behalf of iGamingSports.com.

Notes to Editors:

About iGamingSports.com

Headquartered in London, and operating internationally, iGamingSports.com is a sports marketing agency with particular expertise in football, emerging markets and the Premier League. See http://igamingsports.com for further information.

About FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Established in June 2015 and based in Nnewi Anambra State, Nigeria, FC Ifeanyi Ubah play in the Nigeria Professional Football League and are the reigning 2016 Federation Cup Champions - the first club side from Anambra State to win such a title. The hugely ambitious club has plans to grow both on and off the field, and invest heavily in the grassroots game in Nigeria. See http://fcifeanyiubah.com for further information.