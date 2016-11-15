Waterman Group Appointed to MOD's Army Basing Programme under Aspire Defence

LONDON, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Waterman Group is proud to announce its appointment to the Ministry of Defence's Army Basing Programme delivered by Aspire Defence which is set to vastly improve the working/living conditions and quality of life for thousands of Army soldiers.

The work, known as the Army Basing Programme (ABP), is an extension of Project Allenby/Connaught (PAC) and covers garrisons across Salisbury Plain and at Aldershot.



On 1st November, a construction and facilities management amendment worth over £1.1 billion was announced to the existing 35-year long PAC contract, the largest Private Finance Initiative (PFI) for defence estates let by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to Aspire Defence Limited in 2006.

Over the next four years under the ABP contract variation, new and enhanced garrison facilities will be completed at Bulford, Tidworth, Perham Down, Larkhill and Aldershot by Aspire Defence Capital Works (ADCW). By 2020, 130 new buildings and over 2,600 additional bed spaces for single soldiers will be created.

Waterman will be retained as engineering designer for over 50% of the development programme. The value of the whole construction programme is anticipated to be circa £680 million.

Nick Taylor, CEO of Waterman Group, states; "We are honoured to be involved in this prestigious scheme which will vastly improve the lives of British soldiers and civilians. We look forward to meeting the challenging requirements of the ABP and continuing to work with this experienced team at Aspire Defence, delivering each building on time and to the high level of quality expected of us."

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy providing sustainable solutions to meet the planning, engineering design and project delivery needs of the property, infrastructure, environment and energy markets. Founded in 1952 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1988, Waterman has grown into a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Waterman works with government agencies, local authorities, government-regulated industries and private sector clients to provide innovative, sustainable and economic solutions across a wide spectrum of business activities.The firm has extensive experience in property and buildings, environmental consultancy, power and energy, roads, highways and rail infrastructure, urban and regional planning. Award winning teams provide professional services throughout the complete life cycle of the asset starting from initial surveys and concept planning, through to design, delivery, project management, supervision and on-going maintenance. See more information onhttp://www.watermangroup.com