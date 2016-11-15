

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth eased more-than-expected in the three months ended September, flash data from the Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than second quarter's 3.1 percent climb. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 2.9 percent.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since the third quarter of 2013, when the economy grew 1.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP increased at a slower rate of 2.1 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 3.0 percent gain in the previous quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded only 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when it advanced by 0.8 percent.



