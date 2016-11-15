

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone trade surplus increased to a 5-month high in September, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 24.9 billion from EUR 23.4 billion in August. This was the highest since April, when the surplus totaled EUR 25.1 billion.



Exports fell 0.5 percent in September from August and imports decreased 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports climbed 2 percent, while imports slid 2 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX