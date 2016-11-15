

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains on Tuesday, as the recent global bond market sell-off showed signs of easing and weaker-than-expected inflation figures dampened the prospects of a near-term rate hike.



The pound extended its slide for a second day versus the dollar after official data showed that U.K. consumer price inflation in October eased slightly to 0.9 percent from 1 percent in September. Economists expected the headline index to accelerate to 1.1 percent.



Another report from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. house price inflation held steady at 7.7 percent year-over-year in September, after easing in the previous two months.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 61 points or 0.91 percent at 6,814 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



British American Tobacco shares are up about 1 percent. Reynolds American Inc., the second-largest cigarette seller in the U.S., is seeking a higher price from the tobacco giant after rejecting a $47 billion buyout offer as too low, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



EasyJet is climbing as much as 3.5 percent. The budget carrier blamed 'unprecedented events' for its first fall in annual profit in six years.



Shares of Premier Foods are up nearly 4 percent. The food group expressed confidence about the remainder of the financial year after reporting a drop in sales and earnings in the second quarter.



Smiths Group is gaining half a percent. The technology company, in its trading update, reported that overall Group performance in the first quarter was in line with management expectations.



Mobile phone group Vodafone is rising 1.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected first-half earnings and confirming its full-year goals.



Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group is rallying 7 percent. The company proposed to implement a progressive dividend policy after reporting a 2 percent rise in its first-half assets.



Tesco shares are rallying 4 percent after the retailer saw its sales grew 2.3 percent during the 12 weeks to November 5.



Miners are retreating after recent gains, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore losing 3-6 percent.



