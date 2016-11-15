XXLSEC Ltd introduces new Linux based Operating System (OS) PriveOSTM, which aims to reduce "known unknowns" in high security required environments and applications by offering total transparency to Operating System internals. This new era of Operating Systems for critical use, allows users to audit source code, build procedures and encryption implementations for high security requirements.

First products utilizing PriveOSTM are personal end-to-end encrypted communication devices, like Privecall™. Updated Privecall™ 2.0 device is equipped with new PriveMessage™ extremely secure instant messaging tool, and with new improved touch screen based User-Interface. Device is manufactured in Finland and is available globally in December 2016.

Privecall™ 2.0 can be now connected safely to public Wifi network even without hosting smartphone's data connection. PriveMessage™ covers also On-Air usage by using plane's wireless Internet on Board.

Sensitive information leaks can cause dramatic financial losses, political crisis and weaken general security when information gets to wrong hands. PriveOS™ based devices, such as Privecall™ with PriveMessage™ are made to meet the highest requirements (Security Level 2, SECRET).

Mr. Arimo Koivisto from XXLSEC comments: "Over the recent 8 months, we have listened customer feedback very carefully and made forward looking decision to extend our novel PriveOS™ based privacy protection approach to cover also instant messaging with unique PriveMessage™ tool. Nowadays, more and more corporate and government communications is done via insecure and vulnerable instant messaging apps such as Skype, Telegram, or WhatsApp. Our customers have signalized us massive insecurity in their communication protocols as usage of insecure chat channels is growing fast this being major risk factor for their critical operations. Now we can offer secure and transparent solution against this issue."

Privecall™ was originally released at MWC at Barcelona in February 2016. Initial product launch collected significant global interest among mobile industry, government officials and public corporations. Privecall™ creates novel privacy approach by taking data encryption processes out of untrusted domains in smart phones networks and forming encryption in safe and secure environment by passing possible hardware chip, OS, or application level backdoors. Privecall™ does not generate meta data about the user or provide any forensic traces used in smart phone, its apps or by networks.

