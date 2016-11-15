Regional Office Will Offer Sales, Technical Support, Installation and Training Resources

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that due to continued growth across its global markets, the company has opened a U.K. office to serve the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. James Slatter has been named managing director of the new office, which is located at 59-60 Thames Street in Windsor. Slatter will report to Agilysys Senior Vice President of Global Revenue, Jim Walker.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our EMEA office and look forward not only to serving our current accounts in the region but also to developing new business there," said Walker. "We're also excited to welcome James Slatter to the company. His background and expertise, particularly as it relates to the hospitality industry, make him uniquely qualified for the position of managing director of the new office. This represents a significant step in the global expansion of our company, and we look forward to delivering world-class products and service to our EMEA customers."

Agilysys' EMEA office will sell the company's entire suite of hospitality solutions and services. In addition, it will offer account management, technical support, administration, installation and training resources for the region, where Agilysys has experienced significant growth over the last few years.

Slatter brings to Agilysys more than 20 years of experience in direct sales and leadership in large global corporations and has a track record for maximizing margin and growing volume organically. Most recently, he served as managing director for the EMEA operation at ParTech, a global supplier of POS hardware. He holds a bachelor's degree in banking and finance from the University of Southern Queensland.

"I have the greatest respect for Agilysys and am excited about joining the company," said Slatter. "I've worked in the hospitality industry for many years and have long been impressed with Agilysys' product portfolio and customer base as well as their emphasis on customer service. I look forward to working with the team here in the U.K. as well as with the company's U.S. offices to deliver exceptional results for the EMEA region."

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. A significant portion of the company's consolidated revenue is derived from contract support, maintenance and subscription services. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

