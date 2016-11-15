An Application With Talk Loans Saves Time for Loan Seekers

NORWICH, England, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Talk Loans Keep Their Customers in Control.

In today's increasingly digitalised loan broker market, Talk Loans has one obvious difference to the majority of the market: They have UK based agents at the end of the phone. They specialise mainly in guarantor loans - a sector of the market that is currently undergoing some changes to its regulation.

The FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), on 25 October this year, have acted further on their guidance consultation publication back in February 2016. It was set out as an interpretation of the Consumer Credit Act of 1974, which, although not binding, is intended to be used as clear guidance. The full publication can be found here: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/guidance-consultation/gc16-07.pdf

Talk Loans have full FCA permissions. Founded in 2014, this UK based call centre of professional Loan Experts began trading in 2015, and since then have made one things very clear - their ethos. The customer remains at the heart of every decision made, without charging any fees.

Every customer is treated as an individual. By speaking directly to their customers, Talk Loans guides them through every stage of the process. Each question answered by a friendly agent who is only too happy to help. Talk Loans ensures that every customer not only understands every detail of the process, but is also confident with it. This same direct, approachable communication channel is also open to all their guarantors. With the understanding that it is not only fundamental that the customer is happy and aware of all aspects of the loan they are taking out, but so is the guarantor.

This is just the beginning of a great journey for Talk Loans' customers, as each loan expert knows the criteria of every lender. This means that they can assist with guiding the customer to a suitable lender, depending on their needs. Maybe this is the lender most likely to be able to help, or perhaps the lender who would be able to offer the very best rate possible, the list goes on.

After the initial application, Talk Loans assists each guarantor loan customer in gathering any required documentation, for example a copy of ID or a Payslip. In turn this strengthens the customer's application in the eyes of the lender. See the Guarantor Loan Application form here: https://www.talkloans.co.uk/loans/guarantor-loans/

Talk Loans achieves a rounded service through this traditional and personal approach. It means that their customers, with the capable guidance of the loan experts, create a 'fully packaged' application to submit to a lender - and ultimately means that their customers are much more likely to get a suitable loan.

If, even at this late stage in the application, the lender does require anything else from the customer, Talk Loans also supports the lender. Together, the lender and the Talk Loans experts are able to quickly liaise in order to obtain the required information. An approach that again benefits the customer by not causing confusion with multiple contact points.

Talk Loans is a growing company. Offering a tailored approach, they continue to add to their panel of partner lenders. The Talk Loans team believe that their way of brokering is the clear way forward that benefits everyone. Their confidence does not stand unfounded as the feedback that Talk Loans receives supports this. Feedback from their partner lenders often conclude that the approach adopted by Talk Loans is simply refreshing in the current ping tree focussed market. With their approach completely removing the time that is usually spent sifting through hundreds of wasted applications. What the lenders receive from Talk Loans is an application they can be confident will be of genuine quality - with minimal resource committed from them in order to see the application through to completion and payout.

The senior staff at Talk Loans are not bankers, but instead, are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved in the day to day running of the business. What this means is that Talk Loans as a whole has a united understanding not only of the process of the business, but of what the customer and lender genuinely want.

