Cunningham Lindsey Selects Symbility's Video Connect for use Worldwide

Symbility Solutions Inc. ("Symbility" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SY), a global software company focused on modernizing the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Cunningham Lindsey, a global loss adjusting, claims management and risk solutions firm, to integrate its ground-breaking live video collaboration technology, SymbilityVideo Connect', into its global operations.

SymbilityVideo Connect paves the way for Cunningham Lindsey to provide better and faster claim settlements whilst also improving their customer service and operational efficiency.Video Connectgives Cunningham Lindsey a differentiated product offering to its clients by providing their adjusters and other employees around the world a way to engage directly with customers, partners and colleagues bysimply sharing the camera of their mobile device to reduce the claims lifecycle. Users can stream live video, freeze frames, highlight issues, point out key items, save images to the customer's claim and gather all documentation and information required to facilitate the claim process.

"We are excited to see Cunningham Lindsey integrate SymbilityVideo Connectinto its operations throughout the world to service their global insurance customers," commented James Swayze, CEO of Symbility Solutions. "Symbility is committed to being the technology partner that delivers the tools necessary to help the insurance industry improve how it does business and make the claims experience simple, engaging and efficient."

"We firmly believe that video collaboration is going to be a key part of the future of claims management globally and so we have selected Symbility Video Connect following an extensive market review and evaluation," said Harry Patel, Global COO of Cunningham Lindsey. "Over the last few months, we have been utilizing the application's features in our business across multiple countries and are confident that in Symbility, we have selected a partner who will enable us to deliver a better and constantly improving service to our clients and their customers."

ABOUT CUNNINGHAM LINDSEY

Cunningham Lindsey is a leading provider of claims management services to the insurance market. The group's expertise is deployed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year across a wide range of disciplines, from risk management to the handling of subsidence claim portfolios, as well as technical loss adjusting. Cunningham Lindsey serves clients in the insurance industry in more than 60 countries with over 6,000 employees. Further information can be sourced from http://www.cunninghamlindsey.com

ABOUT SYMBILITY

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY' brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Symbility HEALTH' helps benefits professionals build their brands and businesses. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT' empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. With our three segments pushing industries forward, Symbility proves that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

