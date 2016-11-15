Through Intelsat infrastructure, Sonema will provide enhanced communications services to banking and financial institutions

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, announced that Sonema has extended its agreement for satellite services to support enterprise networks in Africa.

Sonema, a telecommunications service provider based in Monaco, supports more than 650 VSAT sites for banking and financial institutions across Africa. The majority of the networks are supported by C-band services from Intelsat 14, located at 315° East, and Intelsat 904, located at 60° East.

Under the multi-year extension, Sonema will integrate C-band connectivity from the Intelsat 33e satellite to expand services to more remote regions of Africa. The combination of Intelsat 14 and Intelsat 33e allows Sonema to provide customized solutions, with a focus on robustness and high quality of experience, to its customers

"The banking sector is a major growth engine for Africa. As such, our customers depend on the highly reliable and secured corporate networks we deploy and maintain for them," said Catherine Delom, Managing Director of Sonema. "Intelsat has provided us high-quality, dependable satellite connectivity for years. The Intelsat EpicNG platform will also enable the option to offer our customers new, innovative solutions and services that can be easily delivered via C-band and Ku-band spot beams to the most remote locations."

"From our long history of serving customers in Africa, we know that enterprise customers need access to highly reliable and more effective bandwidth to meet growing demands," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales. "We are providing the bandwidth essential to improving the end customer experience. This agreement ensures that Sonema's customers will be able to expand their operations knowing that each of their sites will have access to the same level of reliable broadband connectivity, regardless of location."

Supporting Resources:

Intelsat Broadband Services: http://www.intelsat.com/solutions/data-telecoms/

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Sonema

In a digital environment that is rapidly evolving, data management and processing remain an integral part of a company's competitiveness and distinctiveness. It is essential to have a strategy in place to secure and protect data traffic. By operating and managing scalable, bespoke telecommunications solutions, Sonema accompanies its customers with their projects on a daily basis. Bearing in mind commitment, and with a strong understanding of what is at stake, we aim to be a proactive partner to our customers by allowing them to focus on their core business. Remaining faithful to our values of respect, transparency and responsibility, we place trust at the heart of our customer relationships. For more information, visit: https://www.sonema.com/en/. Contact: communication@sonema.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115005411/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Jason Bates

Media Communications

+1 703-559-7044

jason.bates@intelsat.com