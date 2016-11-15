Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, announced that Telecom Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to Intelsat satellite solutions to support communications services in the country.

Under a multi-year agreement, Telecom Egypt, the country's incumbent telecommunications operator and the largest communication network in Egypt, will use connectivity provided by Intelsat 10-02, located at 1° West, to provide VSAT services for a network that connects multiple sites across Egypt.

"The extension of this agreement from Telecom Egypt is a strong endorsement of the value of Intelsat's satellite services and our commitment to deliver the best services possible to our customers and their end users," said Shahrokh Khanzadeh-Amiri, Intelsat's Director of Sales, Middle East and North Africa. "Satellite remains the best way to provide connectivity for critical communications networks in the region, and we continue to innovate and drive the level of services we deliver even higher. This will ensure that enterprises of all types have access to secure, reliable networks to connect operations and sites spread far and wide."

Supporting Resources:

Intelsat Broadband Services: http://www.intelsat.com/solutions/data-telecoms/

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115005413/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Jason Bates

Media Communications

+1 703-559-7044

jason.bates@intelsat.com