

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German investor confidence rose for a fourth straight month to its highest level in five months during November, partly due to the optimism extended by positive economic data from the U.S. and China, though Donald Trump winning the U.S. election damped sentiment somewhat, the Centre for European Economic Research or ZEW said Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to 13.8 points from 3.6 points in October. Economists had forecast a score of 8.1.



The latest reading was the highest since June, when the score was 19.2.



'The renewed increase is indicative of a stronger economic growth in the coming six months,' ZEW President Achim Wambach said.



'The election of Donald Trump as US President and the resulting political and economic uncertainties, however, have made an impact. After the election, the economic sentiment has been less positive than before.'



The current conditions index declined to 58.8 points from 59.5 in the previous month. Economists had expected a higher score 61.6.



Eurozone economic confidence increased by 3.5 points to 15.8 points and the current conditions index climbed 3.5 points minus 9.3 points in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX