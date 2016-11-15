MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- AtmanCo inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is pleased to announce today the nomination of Mr. Andre Imbeau and Mr. Bertrand Leboeuf to the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome these two new Board Members to our Board of Directors. Each of them have been major contributors to the province of Quebec, bringing with them vast and diversified experiences, solid competencies and a large network, which can largely benefit AtmanCo" said Michel Guay, president and chief executive officer of AtmanCo.

About Andre Imbeau

Mr. Andre Imbeau is the president of Groupe Gestion G5 Inc. In 2001 he was named Chief Financial Executive of the year by Canadian Business and in 2004 received an honorary doctorate from Universite du Quebec de Chicoutimi.

About Bertrand Leboeuf

Mr. Bertrand Leboeuf is a graduate in administration from Concordia University. He has been involved in real estate development, construction and commercial and residential renovations. Mr. Leboeuf is also at the head of many large developments in Montreal for industrial buildings, commercial buildings and condominiums (two of which were recipients of a first place prize by the Quebec Construction Association). In the hospitality industry, Mr. Leboeuf has built, developed and is currently owner of many hotels in Montreal under the prestigious Marriott banner. He has also been active on the Board of many private companies over the years and is the president of several companies operating in the construction, real estate development and hospitality industries in the Greater Montreal region. Moreover, since 2010, Mr. Leboeuf has been the owner and manager of a company in data processing and logistics.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo is the publisher of a scientifically validated psychometric test. Through the HR cloud platform or the application program interface (API), the results allow the companies to optimize the talents of their human capital by improving the recruiting and organizational development success rate. AtmanCo's solutions also enable impacting the major consumer market by easily integrating them with our partners' technological solutions. AtmanCo is also the owner of RNIS Telecommunications inc ('VoxTel') which owns the online dating site Quebec Rencontres as well as offering various interactive and billing wireless and landline telephone solutions.

