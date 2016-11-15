VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Valterra Resource Corporation ("Valterra") (TSX VENTURE: VQA)(FRANKFURT: 3VA)(OTCQB: VRSCF) reported today that the Company's shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB Marketplace and have commenced trading on that exchange where Companies are required to be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process; must meet a minimum bid price test; and may not be in bankruptcy. Real-Time Quote Display Service for the company's US symbol (OTCQB: VRSCF) is now available at: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VRSCF/quote.

"Broadening the scope of access to real-time quotations and to trading platforms through a listing of the Company's securities on the OTCQB Marketplace in the USA, coupled with an existing listing in Canada, allows our North American shareholders to deal in our securities in their respective home jurisdictions and currencies and to participate in the success of our Company as it develops its mineral properties located in Mexico and the United States." said Lawrence Page, President.

The Swift Katie Property Update

The Company has completed two core holes totalling 640 metres of a planned 1500 metre exploration program at the Swift Katie property. The two holes were cored from the same site where previous drill hole SK14-002 returned a 3.5m interval of 13.3g/t gold, 201g/t silver and 0.33% copper. A third drill hole is underway on a 50 metre step out from that original set-up. Core samples from the two holes have been submitted for assay, with results pending during December. Management is pleased with the initial down hole observations and are looking forward to the receipt of the pending assays.

The Swift Katie project consists of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims, covering over 80 square kilometres within a geologically favorable and highly metallogenic area of BC that historically has hosted several important mining camps. Drilling to date on the Katie zone has identified three accumulations of semi continuous Cu-Au mineralization over a 1,800m cumulative strike length. Internal work by Valterra has identified eight infill holes totaling 2,600m which, when completed, would significantly enhance both the size and continuity of the mineralized zone. Widespread Cu-in-soil anomalies suggest several additional untested targets.

The previous high-grade gold-silver vein intercepts at the Swift target warranted further exploration and follow-up, as previous work on the zone focused primarily on the large-scale copper-gold porphyry potential. Gold mineralization at Swift is associated with pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite veins at the contact between an andesite volcanic unit and a diorite intrusive, and sit within a much broader zone containing elevated copper and lead. The package may reflect a transitional environment from a porphyry to an epithermal system and shows some similarity to styles of mineralization identified in the historic Rossland Mining Camp (Past Production: 2.4 M oz/Au; 3.4M oz/Ag and 120Mlbs Cu) located just 25km to the west of the property.

These historical results support the Company's belief of a widespread gold-enriched, transitional-epithermal system at the Swift target and a large alkali porphyry system at the Katie target.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral property located in British Columbia. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo., is the non-independent Qualified Person for Valterra Resource Corporation responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content presented in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at www.valterraresource.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Valterra Resource Corporation

604.641.2759

ir@mnxltd.com

www.valterraresource.com



