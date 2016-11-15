TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06783 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 9, 2016 to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2016.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 30, 2016 will receive a dividend of $0.06783 per share based on the VWAP of $8.14 payable on December 9, 2016. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $4.66 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia The Toronto-Dominion CIBC National Bank of Canada Bank Power Corporation of Thomson Reuters CI Financial Corp. Canada Corporation Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. EnCana Coproration Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.06783 Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2016 Record Date: November 30,2016 Payable Date: December 9,2016

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com



