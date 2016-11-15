TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 9, 2016 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2016.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.27 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.17.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2016 Record Date: November 30, 2016 Payable Date: December 9, 2016

