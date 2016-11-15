TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). Distributions are payable December 9, 2016 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2016.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.54 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.59 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208 Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2016 Record Date: November 30, 2016 Payable Date: December 9, 2016

