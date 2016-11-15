TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable December 9, 2016 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2016.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $4.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $9.34.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2016 Record Date: November 30, 2016 Payable Date: December 9, 2016

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.tdbsplit.com

info@quadravest.com



