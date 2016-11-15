Regulatory News:

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115006113/en/

Jeanne Hecht (Photo: MEDIAN Technologies)

MEDIAN Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), a leading medical imaging solutions and service provider for image interpretation and management, today announces the appointments of Jeanne Hecht as Chief Operating Officer and of Nicholas Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer. They both join the MEDIAN Executive Team and are based in the US.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jeanne Hecht is responsible for leading, implementing and driving the company's global strategy. Jeanne Hecht has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). She is expected to join MEDIAN's Board of Directors at the next General Shareholder's Meeting on 16 December 2016.

Jeanne was previously at Quintiles, the industry leading Contract Research Organization where she served in a variety of capacities. Most recently she was Senior Vice President of Site Patient Networks. In 2012, Jeanne partnered with MEDIAN Technologies when she was Global Head of Sales at Quintiles. Earlier in her career, Jeanne was a founding member of a company utilizing biomarkers for companion diagnostic purposes. Jeanne earned her Master of Business Administration and bachelor's degree in Science from the University of Michigan.

"I am personally honored and thrilled to be joining the MEDIAN team. The good work that MEDIAN is accomplishing changes lives and the ability to be engaged with such a mission is the fuel that allows common people to attain extraordinary results," said Jeanne Hecht.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Nicholas Campbell is responsible for all commercial activity and strategy execution across the MEDIAN organization. He has more than 18 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience and a proven track record of sales leadership, market building, strategic partnering and driving business growth across multiple geographic regions (US, EU and Asia), service lines and organizational structures (from start-up to Fortune 500).

Previously, Nicholas served as Vice President and Managing Director within Quintiles Customer Solutions Management Group with prior leadership positions as global head of sales for its early clinical, cardiac safety and genomic service businesses and Head of Sales for Quintiles East Asia. Nicholas Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors from University of Wolverhampton, UK and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Plymouth Business School, UK.

"I am delighted to be joining an organisation that is truly pushing the boundaries of science, data and medicine to help both our sponsors and the bio-pharmaceutical industry bring life-changing medicines to the patients that need them most," said Nicholas Campbell.

"We are proud that such high level and successful professionals as Jeanne and Nick chose to join MEDIAN. Their knowledge of the US and Asia markets will be instrumental in the development of our company in these important regions," said Fredrik Brag, CEO of MEDIAN Technologies.

About MEDIAN Technologies: MEDIAN Technologies develops medical imaging software and services dedicated to oncology clinical trials, cancer screening, and clinical practice. MEDIAN Technologies standardizes and automates the interpretation of medical images in oncology to optimize the diagnosis of cancer patients and the assessment of their response to therapy. MEDIAN serves two primary markets: drug development and patient care. MEDIAN has a strategic partnership with the world's largest CRO (Contract Research Organization) to offer integrated imaging services for clinical trials to biopharma sponsors worldwide, and a strategic partnership with Canon to develop new imaging technologies, and to address the patient care market.

Founded in 2002, MEDIAN Technologies is based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, and has a US subsidiary in Boston. MEDIAN has a global reach and actively works with clinical sites located in Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Australia. MEDIAN has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market. ISIN: FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. The company is eligible for the PEA PME SME equity savings plan setup. For more information on MEDIAN, please visit: www.mediantechnologies.com

"We are committed to the improvement of cancer patient outcomes through innovation in medical imaging and quality execution for better screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of patients."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115006113/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN Technologies

Fredrik Brag, +33 4 92 90 65 82

CEO

fredrik.brag@mediantechnologies.com

or

Press

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal, 33 1 44 54 36 66

median@alizerp.com

or

Investors

ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto, +33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr