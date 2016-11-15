9 month 2016 revenue: €116.8m (-5.1% on a comparable basis)

43.3% increase in recurring revenues (SaaS) over nine months in 2016

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Unaudited

revenue figures

under IFRS

(in €m) 2016 2015

reported Reported

change 2015

On a comparable

basis* Change on a

comparable basis 1st quarter 42.5 42.2 +0.7% 41.5 +2.6% 2nd quarter 41.9 48.9 -14.3% 47.8 -12.3% 3rd quarter 32.3 35.0 -7.8% 33.8 -4.4% 9 months 116.8 126.0 -7.3% 123.1 -5.1%

(*) On a comparable basis: adjusted for divestment of non-core businesses during the previous year

In the 3rd quarter of 2016, the Prodware group generated €32.3m in revenue compared with €35.0m in 2015. On a comparable basis, revenue fell 4.4% over the quarter. SaaS (subscription) sales for the quarter totalled €4.0m, up 87.3% year on year.

At 30 September 2016, revenue totalled €116.8m versus €126.0m over the first nine months of 2015, a 7.3% decrease. On a comparable basis, the decrease was limited to 5.1%.

Since the beginning of the year, this change stemmed partly from the shift in sales towards SaaS mode. Which generates less revenue during the year but provides recurring sales over 3 to 5 years.

For the first nine months overall, SaaS (subscription) sales totalled €13.9m, up 43.3% from 2015. They now represent 11.9% of the Group's revenue compared with 7.7% at 30 September 2015.

At 30 September 2016, direct sales of Edition totalled €40.3m (34.5% of revenue).

In a particularly unfavourable environment in France, on a comparable basis, the French-speaking region saw an 7,6% decline in its sales to €59.6m versus €64.5m.

International revenue (49.0% of consolidated revenue) was down 2.4% at €57.2m, on a comparable basis.

Outlook

Prodware is continuing its transformation plan initiated during this period, with a focus on shifting its offering towards digital, recurrence and the market's most profitable segments.

Next communication : 2016 annual revenue : Wednesday, 22nd February 2017, after the close of trading.

