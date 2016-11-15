OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - November 15, 2016) - When Fortune 500 company Mutual of Omaha sold its travel insurance subsidiary Tele Trip Company in 1996, it probably didn't realize how successful the business would be just 20 years later.*

Travelex Insurance Services celebrates its 20 th anniversary of business this month. From humble beginnings with only about 10 employees to being an award-winning, leading supplier of travel products and distribution services today, President Michael Ambrose attributes the company's success to loyal travel partners and suppliers.

"Without our partners' support, confidence and trust, Travelex Insurance Services would not be the industry leader it is today," Ambrose said. "When people look at Travelex Insurance Services, they see an incredibly successful company with excellent travel protection plans, exceptional service and great people."

As a long-time partner, Virtuoso Travel Network's Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch congratulated Travelex on the 20-year milestone.

"Virtuoso member agencies trust Travelex Insurance Services with their clients because Travelex consistently provides excellent service and the quality travel protection that travelers need," Upchurch said.

Travelex is a nine-time recipient of Virtuoso's Best Specialty Partner award and has been the luxury travel network's preferred travel protection provider for the past 18 years.

Highlights from the past 20 years:

Signature Travel Network endorsement as a preferred travel insurance partner for their 6,000 travel consultants for 10 years

Travelex protection plans now have up to 20 covered reasons to cancel a trip, depending on the plan

Travelex expanded and designed protection plans for all types of travel, including leisure, group, business, and custom specialty markets

Travelex listened to requests from travelers and added an optional Cancel for Any Reason upgrade to certain plans along with other contemporary protection plan features

Have a prediction for how travel advisors and the industry will continue to grow and meet travelers' needs over the next 20 years? The Travelex team invites everyone to share their expectations on Facebook and Twitter this week and include Travelex20.

Travelex Insurance Services, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 when the Travelex Group purchased travel insurance distribution services from Mutual of Omaha Companies. In 2016, Travelex Insurance Services became part of the Cover-More Group, Australia's leading travel insurance provider. Travelex delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies and tour operators, in major airports and online at www.travelexinsurance.com.

*Mutual of Omaha was first named a Fortune 500 company in 1995, just a year prior to selling its travel insurance division, which became Travelex Insurance Services in November 1996.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/15/11G122163/Images/tis_20_year_anniversary_logo_horizontal-0d7ec6a7f730bc7281c10fad420e9db7.jpg

Media Contact

Christine Buggy

402.505.7006 or 800.865.6068

chris.buggy@travelexinsurance.com