H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity and alternative asset investment firm with €18 billion of equity capital under management, announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 76 mixed use assets in Denmark from Danske Bank. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction represents H.I.G.'s 33rd real estate investment in Europe since the start of 2013. H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable portfolio of real estate assets in Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small/midcap opportunities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director at H.I.G. in London commented: "This is our sixth investment in the Nordics. The Nordic real estate market represents an important part of our European strategy and we continue to actively look at opportunities in the small/midcap sector in the region."

Sanjoy Chattopadhyay, Principal at H.I.G. in London added: "This transaction continues to demonstrate H.I.G.'s ability to leverage local relationships by securing a portfolio of well-located assets with high-quality income in place, and where we can add value through various asset management initiatives."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with €18 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Rio de Janeiro and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G. Capital's equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalisations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G. Capital's debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €22billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

