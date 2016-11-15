NEW YORK, NY and CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced plans to open a second office in the US in Q1 of 2017. Situated among some of the country's leading technology companies and tier-one computer science universities, the new 7,100 square foot office will be located at 485 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Executives Julia Austin, CTO, and Emmanuelle Skala, Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, will be based out of the new office. DigitalOcean plans to bring more than 60 engineering, product, sales and marketing jobs to the area.

"DigitalOcean has quickly become one of the most successful companies that has emerged from the Techstars program. In just a few years, they've won developers' hearts," said Semyon Dukach, Managing Director of Techstars in Boston. "It's been exciting to witness DigitalOcean's rapid growth as they continue to innovate. DigitalOcean will be a tremendous addition to the Boston tech community."

DigitalOcean, known for its "developer first" mentality, was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. The company is now investing heavily in advancing its cloud to further support growing teams and larger applications in production.

DigitalOcean was recently named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, InformationWeek's list of the 25 cloud vendors to watch and Wealthfront's annual list of career-launching companies.

"We're excited for DigitalOcean to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We present a unique opportunity for the Boston tech community by offering a broad range of jobs at a company that has the agility of a startup with innovative projects and a strong balance sheet," said Julia Austin, DigitalOcean's CTO who, during her eight-year tenure at VMware, launched VMware's first non-CA-based engineering site in Cambridge, led all Global R&D initiatives, and served as Vice President of Innovation.

For those interested in attending DigitalOcean's Cambridge office launch party, please email jdelarosa@digitalocean.com.

About DigitalOcean

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit https://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

press@digitalocean.com

+1-650-814-4560



