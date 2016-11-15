Sovrn outstream video enables more ways for publishers to profit from their content with a better audience experience

Sovrn, advocate and partner to independent publishers, who represent more than 80,000 websites, has released new outstream video options to give publishers without video content the benefit of video advertising, across desktop and mobile.

Publishers lacking video content have looked on with envy as video publishers have enjoyed higher revenue from in-stream video advertising. Sovrn's outstream video lets publishers embrace video advertising in a whole new way and with a great user experience.

"Sovrn's outstream video has been designed to simply give publishers the benefit of video revenue and with the end user in mind," said Kevin Gentry, Video Product Manager at Sovrn. "Video advertising is great, but it can be a negative user experience. We built in a better video watching experience with video ads that load only when in view, giving the audience control of audio and the ability to pause and start video."

Sovrn's outstream video solution offers publishers a myriad of benefits and features including:

Video revenue without need for their own video content

Flexibility on where to place video on the page

Outstream video works across devices and platforms

Video only loads when at least 50% in view

No auto-audio. Only plays when initiated by a user

User controls for pause and play

Publishers interested in outstream video advertising can learn more at www.sovrn.com/meridian/outstream or contact Sovrn at info@sovrn.com.

