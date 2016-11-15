North America $384 Million Dry/Liquid Tank Truck/Bodies Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vocational Truck/Body Industry in North America: Dry/Liquid Tank Truck/Bodies. Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook & Competitive Structure Underlying the Manufacture and Market for Dry and Liquid Tank Truck Bodies in North America" report to their offering.

Tank trucks, used for transport of dry bulk cargo, liquids, semi-liquids and gases, are insulated or non-insulated, pressurized or non-pressurized, and designed for single or multiple loads. This report discusses bulk feed truck/bodies and liquid tank truck/bodies, which are further sub-divided into aviation refuelers, LPG bobtails, petroleum/refined fuel tankers, water tankers and sewer jetters.



Bulk feed truck body manufacture is a distinct category and has a unique set of manufacturers. Bulk feed and liquid tank truck body manufacturers are mostly mutually exclusive; companies manufacturing bulk feed truck bodies typically manufacture only truck- and/or trailer-mounted bodies for hauling dry bulk commodities such as grain, feed and seed, and do not manufacture other types of tank bodies.



Bodies for transport of hazardous liquids are required to conform to specifications and codes established by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). DOT specifications for liquid tank bodies are DOT406, DOT407 andMC331.



The value of tank truck/body fabrication in North America is estimated at $384 million for 2015. The ten leading manufacturers fabricated close to 45% of total units in 2015, with the two leading players accounting for 6% each in units manufactured.



Market dynamics driving demand in each buyer segment are different, which in turn impact demand for tanker bodies in that product category. The energy and construction sectors are the primary determinants of demand for liquid tanker bodies. Fifty percent of tank truck bodies are coded units used for fuel transport in the oil and gas industry.



Other important customer segments include the chemical, construction and agricultural industries, municipal agencies, and contractors who service the septic waste industry.



We have identified and profiled 57 manufacturers of tanker truck bodies. The reduction in fracking activities and the steep decline in oil prices since mid-2014 led to significant consolidation and realignment for manufacturers in the coded tank body segment. However growth rates for the bulk feed and sewer jetter segments are projected to be higher than the average growth rate for the total tank body segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope



2 Product Types



3 Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2015



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers by Type

4.2. Market Shares: All Products

4.3. Market Shares by Product Type

4.3.1. Bulk Feed Tank Truck/Bodies

4.3.2. Coded Tank Truck/Bodies

4.3.3. Water Tank Truck/Bodies

4.3.4. Sewer Jetters



5 Market Analysis

5.1. Average Prices & Cost Structure

5.2. Distribution Channels



6 Production by Region



7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



8 Outlook & Forecasts - 2016 - 2020



9 Key Manufacturer Data



10 Manufacturer Profiles (56 manufacturers profiled)



