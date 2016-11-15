sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Corporate Training Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are GP Strategies, MHI Global & Skillsoft

DUBLIN, Nov 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Corporate Training Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global corporate training market to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend gaining traction in the market is migration towards NGDLE. The global corporate sector is strongly focusing on implementing cost-effective learning and development programs by merging traditional and digital learning formats. Thus, there will be an increased demand for tools such as next-gen LMS, which will lead to the emergence of next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE). This can help them in developing efficient learning programs that have better retention rates.

According to the report, globally, SMBs have begun to play a stronger role in strengthening the respective region's economic situation. Irrespective of the businesses conducted by each country's SMB sector, they are recording significant growth. This factor has attracted heavy financial support from private and public sources of funds.

Further, the report states that vendors operating in the corporate training market in each region are facing fierce competition from unorganized market players. The market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. The presence of numerous continuing education program providers, regional vendors, small-sized companies, and individual training providers is eroding the market share leading vendors.

Key vendors:

  • City & Guilds Kineo
  • GP Strategies
  • MHI Global
  • Skillsoft

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Corporate training - value chain

Part 07: Market overview

Part 08: Market segmentation by product

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Other prominent vendors

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9222v/global_corporate.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire