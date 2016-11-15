Research and Markets - Cornmeal Market in the US - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Maseca, Raymond-Hadley & SEMO Milling

DUBLIN, Nov 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cornmeal Market in the US 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the cornmeal market in US to grow at a CAGR of 1.81% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is continuous product innovation in terms of corn ingredients and product variants. Continuous product development and innovation is essential for the sustainability of any industry. The market in the US has been growing steadily and strongly. Yet, even a promising market like this requires product innovations and dynamism to be able to remain lucrative. Therefore, manufacturers have been launching several new corn-based ingredients varieties in terms of texture as well as their taste profile. For example, in 2015, Cargill, one of the leading manufacturer of corn sweeteners, dry corn ingredients, corn gluten meal, and other value-added products in the global marketplace, launched new instant corn starch C - PulpTex12931, which is useful in improving the texture as well as visual appeal in tomato-based soups, sauces, and condiments.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is rise in demand for corn-based snack products. Whole cornmeal is generally used for making snacks. This is attributed to the fact that the high starch content of both cornmeal as well as corn flour aids significantly in giving a high puff in the preparation of processed/extruded snack products where corn flavor is required. The growing demand for corn flour by snacks manufacturers across the US is further fueling market growth. For instance, Gruma Group, a leading corn flour producer in the US, reported that it witnessed 8% year-on-year growth in volume sales of corn flour owing to the increase in demand for corn flour from the US snack manufacturers.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is fluctuations in corn prices.



Key vendors:



Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Bob's Red Mill

Bunge

Cargill

General Mills

J.M. Smucker

LifeLine Foods

Maseca

Raymond-Hadley

SEMO Milling



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Country profile: US



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end use



Part 09: Market overview by the Hispanic population



Part 10: Marketing and distribution analysis of cornmeal



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Competitor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



