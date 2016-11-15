Research and Markets - Global Drilling Machines Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are DATRON, DMTG & DMG MORI

DUBLIN, Nov 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drilling Machines Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global drilling machines market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is high-speed steel versus carbide tools. The cutting tool plays a vital role in metal cutting technology. The major materials used for cutting tools are high-speed steel (HSS) and carbide. HSS is a tungsten-containing high-carbon alloys. Although over the last few years carbide tools have steadily taken over HSS tools, the latter remain popular in major segments of tools, including reamers and gear shaping cutters that are not limited to drills. This is mainly due to the advantages of HSS, like its cost-effectiveness and ability to withstand higher cutting forces.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is integration of CAD/CAM with machine fabrication. The metal fabrication industry is increasingly making use of advances in technology in the development of machine tools. By using new technologies, manufacturers design new machine tools that are easy to operate, consume less time, and are more efficient. Electrical discharge machines, ultrasonic, and electronic beam technologies have revolutionized manufacturing technology.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is setbacks in European machine tools manufacturing. The setbacks that plagued the European machine tools market during the global economic recession of 2008 have not been entirely overcome. Post-crisis, the primary factor affecting the market was weak domestic demand, with the current growth attributed to emerging markets that are outside Europe. The rise in the demand for production machinery can be attributed to rapid industrialization drives undertaken in the developing countries of APAC.

Key vendors:



DATRON

DMTG

DMG MORI

SMTCL



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Key end-user segments



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bg8s5b/global_drilling

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716