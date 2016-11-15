

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures steadied Tuesday as the dollar was little changed versus major rivals.



The precious metal has lost some of its appeal this week as markets reacted with calm to the election of underdog Donald Trump as president. The dollar's advance to yearly highs also weighed on gold.



Dec. gold climbed $2.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,224.50/oz, a slight improvement from yesterday's multi-week low.



Upside was capped by hawkish comments from Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren.



'With the economy close to full employment and inflation nearing the Fed's target, it was not surprising that the futures market's probability of a tightening in December has been high - in the vicinity of 75% - with some volatility around the election,' he said this morning.



'Absent significant negative economic news over the next month, the market's assessment of the likelihood of tightening in December seems plausible.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX