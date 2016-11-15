Safran Delivers the First Jet Engine Exhaust System Component for Boeing's 777X Airplane

LE HAVRE, France, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The initial jet engine exhaust system component for Boeing's new 777X airplane has been delivered by Safran Nacelles, achieving another on-time milestone in this Safran group company's first major role as a supplier to the U.S. aircraft manufacturer.

Provided to Boeing was the exhaust system's center body - a complex-shaped unit that contributes to the proper aerodynamic flow of exhaust from the 777X's General Electric GE9X turbofan engines.

"On-time deliveries and meeting Boeing's high expectations are Safran Nacelles' priorities for this program, and we are fully committed to meeting our commitments on the 777X exhaust system," said Jean-Paul Alary, the President of Safran Nacelles. "We're building a strong and valued relationship with Boeing based on our experience in nacelle integration, and we look forward to additional opportunities to grow our association in the future."

The two-piece exhaust system center body was delivered from Safran Nacelles' Le Havre, France, production facility. It is composed primarily of titanium and incorporates an acoustically treated area for reduced engine noise levels.

A second development unit is in production at Safran Nacelles for delivery to Boeing before year-end, involving the center body, the nozzle and the center vent tube - representing a complete exhaust system.

The 777X's exhaust systems are among the largest of their type ever manufactured for civil aircraft, and fully benefit from titanium's lower mass and increased resistance to heat in jet engine applications.

Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core businesses: Aerospace (propulsion and equipment), Defence and Security. Operating worldwide, the Group has 70,000 employees and generated sales of 17.4 billion euros in 2015. Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC40 index, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50 European index.

Safran Nacelles is the world's second leading supplier of aircraft engine nacelles, with more than 17,000 in service, logging over 100,000 flight-hours per day. It supplies nacelles and components for all segments of the aviation market, from business and regional jets to mainline commercial jets.

For more information: http://www.safran-group.com and http://www.safran-nacelles.com / Follow @Safran and @SafranNacelles on Twitter