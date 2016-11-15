Technavio's latest report on the global Pilates equipment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on outdoor gear sector, says, "The Pilates equipment market in developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Australia has relatively high penetration rates, and is nearing saturation. Therefore, much of the growth over the forecast period is expected from developing nations, which have considerable growth opportunities in the sports and fitness equipment market in general. The Pilates equipment segment is likely to be a key revenue generator for this market over the next five years growing at a CAGR of over 8%."

The top four emerging trends driving the global pilates equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing adoption of multi-directional training

Increased use of carbon fiber in Pilates equipment

Growing use of nanomaterials in Pilates equipment

Increased demand for eco-friendly products

Increasing adoption of multi-directional training

The multi-directional approach is increasingly becoming a key aspect in strength, reflex, and speed training. Unidirectional training activities are no longer considered sufficient for physical fitness enhancement programs. Training sessions need to incorporate requisite equipment to develop agility, steadiness, speed, strength, proprioception, reflex time, hand eye coordination, and flexibility. Agility training equipment is increasingly being used in athlete training routines to enhance the effectiveness of these routines. "Each product has a specific function and is used either by itself or in combination with other products, depending on the nature of the training required," says Brijesh.

Increased use of carbon fiber in Pilates equipment

Carbon fiber based materials have helped to reduce the weight of Pilates equipment. Modern lightweight Pilates equipment is proving very useful for consumers as it helps them yield high performance due to its stiffness and high strength. Furthermore, lightweight Pilates equipment gives the user ample control over the equipment and provides them with a high level of flexibility. This equipment is expected to contribute to the revenue and help the market grow during the forecast period.

Growing use of nanomaterials in Pilates equipment

The market is seeing increased investment in R&D to improve the performance and compatibility of different Pilates equipment. The investments are aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of the products. Nanomaterials, such as carbon nanotubes, nano-clays fullerenes, and silica nanoparticles are increasingly being used in Pilates equipment to enhance the performance of the equipment making it stiff and hard, thereby improving resilience. Furthermore, they help in reducing the weight and friction of the equipment, making it more resistant to wear and tear, thus increasing the durability of the equipment.

Increased demand for eco-friendly products

The global Pilates equipment market is expected to witness increased demand for the use of eco-friendly raw materials. Organic cotton and fiber, water-based adhesives, botanic woods, and recycled plastic materials are replacing traditional leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other synthetic materials in the manufacturing process. Thermoplastic elastomer is also being used in the manufacture of Pilates equipment to make it more environment-friendly. Some eco-friendly Pilates machines are Gratz Designer Cadillac in Maple Wood and 86" Designer Reformer in Maple Wood from Gratz Industries; Clinical Reformer from Xtend Pilates; and Pilates Clinical Reformer from Balanced Body Pilates.

Apart from Pilates machines, other Pilates equipment such as Pilates balls are being made eco-friendly, by making them water soluble. For example, Stability Ball Kit-Green from Merrithew is made of recyclable polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

