

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar got off to a slow start Tuesday, but is adding to its recent gains against all of its major rivals this afternoon. The currency is getting a boost from some better than expected economic reports released this morning. The strong data has bolstered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December meeting.



Speaking before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren advocated a rate hike in December as the economy is nearing the Fed's goals of inflation and employment.



'Absent significant negative economic news over the next month, the market's assessment of the likelihood of tightening in December seems plausible,' he added.



Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.8 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.6 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



Reflecting a substantial increase in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. import prices in the month of October.



The report said import prices rose by 0.5 percent in October after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Additionally, the report said export prices crept up by 0.2 percent in October following a 0.3 percent increase in September. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



New York manufacturing activity has stabilized in the month of November, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Tuesday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to a positive 1.5 in November from a negative 6.8 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 2.3, which would have still indicated a contraction in activity.



Business inventories in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report said business inventories inched up by 0.1 percent in September after rising by 0.2 percent in August. Economists had expected another 0.2 percent increase.



The dollar has climbed to a 10-month high of $1.0715 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.0816.



Eurozone economic growth stabilized in the third quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat revealed Tuesday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the second quarter.



The Eurozone trade surplus increased to a 5-month high in September, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 24.9 billion from EUR 23.4 billion in August. This was the highest since April, when the surplus totaled EUR 25.1 billion.



Germany's economic growth lost some momentum in the third quarter as the improvement in domestic demand was largely offset by weak trade. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, following second quarter's 0.4 percent expansion, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Quarterly growth was forecast to ease slightly to 0.3 percent.



German investor confidence rose for a fourth straight month to its highest level in five months during November, partly due to the optimism extended by positive economic data from the U.S. and China, though Donald Trump winning the U.S. election damped sentiment somewhat, the Centre for European Economic Research or ZEW said Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to 13.8 points from 3.6 points in October. Economists had forecast a score of 8.1.



France's inflation held steady as previously estimated in October, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year in October, the same pace of growth as seen in September and in line with preliminary estimate.



The buck rose to a high of $1.2377 against the pound sterling Tuesday morning, but has since pulled back to around $1.2445.



U.K. inflation eased unexpectedly in October, while factory gate inflation accelerated to more than a four-year high as a weak sterling lifted import prices. Consumer price inflation dropped slightly to 0.9 percent from 1 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday. Inflation was forecast to rise to 1.1 percent.



House price inflation in the U.K. held steady in September after easing in the previous two months, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Average house prices grew 7.7 percent year-over-year in September, the same rate of increase as in August, revised from a 8.4 percent rise previously reported.



The greenback has broken out to over a 5-month high of Y109.145 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y107.755.



