LONDON, 2016-11-15 20:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has launched the 2016-2017 season of CyberCenturion, the U.K.'s national youth cyber defence competition for 12-18 year olds. More than 130 teams from across the country registered to participate in the competition, marking a nearly threefold increase from last year.



This is the third consecutive year the CyberCenturion competition has been held.



CyberCenturion is the U.K. version of the proven CyberPatriot competition, part of a major U.S. national youth cyber education programme presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation and created by the Air Force Association. It is a key element of the company's commitment to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. The formal kickoff of the first round of both the CyberCenturion and CyberPatriot competitions were held on Friday, Nov. 11 at Air Force Association headquarters in Washington D.C.



"The growth in the number and diversity of teams that have entered this year has been outstanding and indicates the increasing interest that young people have in cyber security," said Andrew Tyler, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Europe. "Promoting education in STEM is critically important for Northrop Grumman and through CyberCenturion, we look forward to identifying and nurturing the cyber talent of the future."



CyberCenturion, delivered in partnership with Cyber Security Challenge U.K., is aimed at engaging talented young people with an interest in cyber to encourage them to pursue academic and career opportunities in cyber security and help close the skills gap.



"Building tomorrow's cyber workforce is a global imperative and we are thrilled to be spearheading this effort to address the urgent need to jumpstart the workforce and foster the cyber leadership of tomorrow," said Diane Miller, director, global cyber education and workforce development programmes, Northrop Grumman.



The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Their mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defence, and to honour Airmen and their Air Force Heritage.



Cyber Security Challenge U.K. is a nationwide programme aimed at bringing more talented people into the cyber security profession and build a bigger U.K. cyber talent pool to help address the skills shortage that affects government bodies, businesses and citizens alike. To find out more about CyberCenturion go to: https://cybersecuritychallenge.org.uk/



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit www.northropgrumman.com for more information.



