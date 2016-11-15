

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most Americans are optimistic President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be able to reduce unemployment and create new jobs and improve the economy, according to the results of a new Gallup poll.



Sixty-two percent of Americans expect Trump to reduce unemployment and create new jobs, while 60 percent expect the real estate tycoon to improve the economy.



The poll found that Americans are also generally positive about the Trump administration's ability to control illegal immigration and keep the U.S. safe from terrorism.



On the other hand, just 35 percent of Americans expect race relations and the environment to improve under Trump.



A majority of Americans also said Trump will not keep the nation out of war or heal the political divisions in the country.



Gallup noted that Americans are typically positive about the prospect of an improved economy after presidential elections.



'U.S. elections over the past several decades have come with generally buoyant expectations for an improved economy, regardless of the party taking office,' said Gallup senior researcher Gary Gates.



He added, 'This year is no different, as a solid majority of Americans think the economy will improve under President-elect Trump as he lowers unemployment and creates new jobs.'



The Gallup survey of 1,000 adults was conducted November 10th and 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX