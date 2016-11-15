Technavio's latest report on the global powder coatings marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on paints, coatings, and pigments sector, says, "The global powder coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% due to the growing preference for powder coatings over traditional liquid coatings. Powder coatings are preferred over traditional liquid coatings due to their easier and safe usage. Also, flexibility, durability, and impact resistant characteristics make their performance superior to wet coatings."

APAC accounted for the largest share of 38% of the global powder coatings market in 2015, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rapid industrialization and the flourishing automotive industry, especially in countries such as China and India, which will drive the demand for powder coatings in the region.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54397

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global powder coatings market according to Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts are:

Increasing demand from emerging economies

Growing preference toward powder coatings

Increase in demand for eco-friendly products

Increasing demand from emerging economies

The powder coatings market will be driven by macroeconomic factors such as rising GDP and high income levels, especially in emerging economies such as China, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and India. Infrastructural growth, growing metal industry, and abundant availability of natural resources in these countries will contribute to the growth of several other industries such as construction, automotive, and appliances. This, in turn, increases the overall market for powder coatings. "The infrastructure industry, which has a high requirement for coated steel and aluminum, accounts for large volume consumption of powder coatings," says Ajay.

Growing preference toward powder coatings

Consumer preference is increasing toward powder coatings due to their excellent performance and durability. Powder coatings are superior to traditional coatings, and they produce more thick and hard coatings, which can increase the life cycle of substrates. Powder coatings are eco-friendly and do not emit any volatile organic compounds, in comparison to wet coatings. Moreover, they provide high resistance against corrosion and impact. They produce highly flexible designs and texture. Above all, powder coatings are cheaper coatings than liquid coatings. The easy production and application process makes them a better option than other coatings. All these properties are increasing the consumer's preference and demand for powder coatings.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly products

An increase in consumer preference for eco-friendly products is an important trend being witnessed in the global powder coatings market. Increased environmental regulations and restrictions along with the changing consumer preference for sustainable products is urging powder coatings manufacturers to develop eco-friendly products.

In addition to the numerous other attributes of powder coatings such as anti-corrosive and anti-fouling, manufacturers of powder coatings are developing new and eco-friendly coatings which comply with regulations and meet the growing demand for sustainable and harmless products.

Browse Related Reports:

Powder Coatings Market in Western Europe 2015-2019

Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market 2015-2019

Powder Coatings Market in Germany 2015-2019

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115005701/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com