HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) will be with Purple Haze Properties at the 5th Annual MJBizCon-Las Vegas starting today, November 15 through Friday November 18, 2016. This conference will be at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

Purple Haze Properties and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution exhibit today at the 5th annual MJBizCon, which is by far the longest running, biggest and most respected show for the cannabis industry. Over 7,500 cannabis industry leaders attending and over 300+ Cannabis related exhibitors with 3 days of all-new sessions and speakers, attend insider-only breakfasts, roundtables & parties. The entire marijuana business ecosystem will be at the RIO Las Vegas under one roof.

Purple Haze Properties will be showcasing a wide variety of cannabis products related to Jimi Hendrix and other celebrity brands they represent. Purple Haze Properties will be featuring the complete "California Finest" line of Jimi's Cannabis Collection. Which includes the Purple Haze pre-rolled American Cannabis Cigarettes, Purple Haze Cannabis in an air sealed can, Purple Haze Oil Cartridges, Wax, Rosin Oil and Inhalers. Colorado product Services will also highlight Jimi's Edibles -- products sold in Colorado. Silverstate Trading will also be featuring the Purple Haze and Little wing Cannabis lines being sold in Nevada.

GRCU's "Hollywood Hemp" celebrity division will be featuring the full line of skin care products at the Purple Haze Properties booth and will preview the new Jimi Hendrix and Digital Underground beverages slated for distribution this holiday season. "We look forward to showing all the great celebrity products represented by Purple Haze Properties," states CEO, Andrew Pitsicalis.

Look forward to Digital Underground's very own Shock G -- Hard Grape Soda, a collaboration between GRCU and Purple Haze Properties to be released in hundreds of supermarkets nationwide. This exciting drink will be a new line under GRCU's Iconic Beverages, and is slated to be in the same category with beverages such as Mikes Hard Lemonade, Angry Orchard, and Henry's Hard Soda.

Also at the show Purple Haze Properties will be showing cannabis products that have been launched for two of the greatest Heavy Metal Bands in history, Motorhead & Anthrax. The Motorhead Kush and the Anthrax Packs are available through California Finest and are being sold in dispensaries in California. More celebrity brands and products to be released by Purple Haze Properties and many more Beverage Collaborations with GRCU Green Cure Botanicals in the future.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is the premiere source for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products. Purple Haze Properties is a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent, Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including, Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Digital Underground, 311, Anthrax, Charlo Greene, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer, Baby Bash and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social, Medical, and Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at www.purplehazeproperties.com or www.facebook.com/purplehazeproperties.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (GRCU) develops, produces & distributes premium hemp based products in the following categories: Medical, Skin Care, Beauty, Fashion and lifestyle goods branded under the Original Hollywood Hemp™ Brand. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (GRCU) also develops beverages branded under the Iconic Beverages ™ and others. www.originalhollywoodhemp.com.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life.

